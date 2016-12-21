INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis' Colts punter Pat McAfee and receiver T.Y. Hilton have been named to the 2017 Pro Bowl roster.

This will be McAfee's second Pro Bowl, he was also selected in 2014.

Hilton will be playing in his third consecutive Pro Bowl.

Twenty-six of the 32 teams had at least one player picked. Twenty-players were selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

The game will be played at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on January 29.