Colts quarterback Andrew Luck visits kids in Columbus, Ft. Wayne

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Colts quarterback Andrew Luck spent his Saturday in Columbus, Indiana and Fort Wayne, Indiana for the annual Change the Play Summer Camp.

Joined by experts from Riley Children's Health and volunteers from IU Health, kids ran drills and learned about nutrition.

Kid aged 5-13 played at six special stations on the field.

The Indianapolis camp is June 27. For more information, click here.

Luck is recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent in January for a lingering issue he's had since 2015.

