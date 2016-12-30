Colts Robert Mathis announces retirement after 14 seasons, fans react

Clear
Robert Mathis
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts player Robert Mathis announced his retirement Friday afternoon during a media briefing.
Mathis said his last football game will be Sunday when the Colts play the Jaguars. He joined the Colts in 2003 and will retire after 14 seasons.
Some of his fans expressed their sadness for Mathis but wished him well.
Ayeeeeee 😂 #ThankYou98 @RobertMathis98 pic.twitter.com/VjQIKKl0hF— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 30, 2016
A career for the ages.
A career for the ages.
I get to watch Robert Mathis's last game on Sunday at Lucas Oil 😭— Stacks (@stackosaur) December 30, 2016
Congrats to Colts legend Robert Mathis on an amazing career.— Hi, my name is John. (@JAM05028) December 30, 2016
Thanks for all you've done in the NFL Robert Mathis, it's been a pleasure growing up and watching you play ✅💯— Tre Lew💰💸 (@sono_boy_tre) December 30, 2016
Gonna miss Robert Mathis!!! Thank you for all the hard work sir. Forever a Colt! #ThankYou98— Melanie Tettleton (@SportsQueen_5) December 30, 2016
Robert Mathis is one of the best defensive players I have seen in a long time— Raiders (12-3) (@jlfviper) December 30, 2016
Props to #RobertMathis #NFL #Colts #Legend— TheDEZUL (@TheDEZUL) December 30, 2016
I know most of you don't sportsball, but Robert Mathis retiring is A Big Deal to my hometown of Indianapolis.— Ben McShane (@TeeVeeBen) December 30, 2016
Robert Mathis retiring officially ends my childhood— Max Hensley (@tkHensley17) December 30, 2016
Hell of a career for Robert Mathis wish he would stay another year— Charming Chemo (@Chemslow77) December 30, 2016
