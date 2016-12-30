Colts Robert Mathis announces retirement after 14 seasons, fans react

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
Dec 30, 2016

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts player Robert Mathis announced his retirement Friday afternoon during a media briefing.

Mathis said his last football game will be Sunday when the Colts play the Jaguars. He joined the Colts in 2003 and will retire after 14 seasons.

