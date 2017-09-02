Colts trade WR Dorsett to Patriots for QB Brissett

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts traded their 2015 first-round pick, Phillip Dorsett, to the New England Patriots for quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Saturday.

The trade was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates.

Brissett was the Patriots' 2016 third-round draft pick and started the first two games last season during Tom Brady's suspension.

He joins the Colts' current quarterbacks Andrew Luck, Scott Tolzien and Stephen Morris.

This is the second trade the Colts have made with the Patriots - the team traded tight end Dwayne Allen to New England in exchange for their fourth-round draft pick in March.

