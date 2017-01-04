Former Colts running back Edgerrin James misses Hall of Fame cut

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James missed the cut for the NFL Hall of Fame for 2017.

James didn't make the list of 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame. The NFL released the list Tuesday.

James was a finalist in 2016, but a few new players made the list ahead of him.

He played for the Colts from 1999-2005, amassing more than 21,000 rushing yards and 144 touchdowns. He is the Colts' all-time leading rusher.

James then went on to end his career with Arizona and Seattle.

The full list of nominees are: