Former Colts running back Edgerrin James misses Hall of Fame cut

Matt McKinney
6:10 AM, Jan 4, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James missed the cut for the NFL Hall of Fame for 2017.

James didn't make the list of 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame. The NFL released the list Tuesday.

James was a finalist in 2016, but a few new players made the list ahead of him.

He played for the Colts from 1999-2005, amassing more than 21,000 rushing yards and 144 touchdowns. He is the Colts' all-time leading rusher.

James then went on to end his career with Arizona and Seattle.

The full list of nominees are: 

  • Brian Dawkins, safety (Philadelphia Eagles, 1996-2008; Denver Broncos, 2009-2011)
  • Jason Taylor, defensive end (Miami Dolphins, 1997-2007, '09, 2011; Washington Redskins, 2008; New York Jets, 2010)
  • LaDainian Tomlinson, running back (San Diego Chargers, 2001-09; New York Jets, 2010-11)
  • Morten Andersen, kicker (New Orleans Saints, 1982-1994; Atlanta Falcons, 1995-2000; 2006-07; New York Giants, 2001; Kansas City Chiefs, 2002-03; Minnesota Vikings, 2004)
  • Don Coryell, coach (St. Louis Cardinals, 1973-77; San Diego Chargers, 1978-1986)
  • Kurt Warner, quarterback (St. Louis Rams, 1998-2003; New York Giants, 2004; Arizona Cardinals, 2005-09)
  • Terrell Davis, running back (Denver Broncos, 1995-2001)
  • Isaac Bruce, wide receiver (Los Angeles Rams, 1994; St. Louis Rams, 1995-2007; San Francisco 49ers, 2008-09)
  • Terrell Owens, wide receiver (San Francisco 49ers, 1996-2003; Philadelphia Eagles, 2004-05; Dallas Cowboys, 2006-08; Buffalo Bills, 2009; Cincinnati Bengals, 2010)
  • Tony Boselli, offensive tackle (Jacksonville Jaguars, 1995-2001; Houston Texans, 2002)
  • Alan Faneca, guard (Pittsburgh Steelers, 1998-2007; New York Jets, 2008-09; Arizona Cardinals, 2010)
  • Joe Jacoby, offensive tackle (Washington Redskins, 1981-1993)
  • Ty Law, cornerback (New England Patriots, 1995-2004; New York Jets, 2005, '08; Kansas City Chiefs, 2006-07; Denver Broncos, 2009)
  • John Lynch, safety (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1993-2003; Denver Broncos, 2004-07)
  • Kevin Mawae, center (Seattle Seahawks, 1994-97; New York Jets, 1998-2005; Tennessee Titans, 2006-09)

