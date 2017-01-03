Horseplay: Will Pagano and Grigson stay or go?

Light rain
HI: 51°
LO: 37°
HI: 36°
LO: 19°
HI: 21°
LO: 14°
Live talk show about the Colts. What will happen to Pagano and Grigson?
INDIANAPOLIS -- It seemed like everyone was waiting for an announcement Monday that never came.
Speculation was running rampant about the future of Chuck Pagano and Ryan Grigson with the Indianapolis Colts.
At an afternoon press conference, Pagano insisted he's still the right coach for the Colts.
So, what does our Horseplay team think? Watch what they have to say in the video player above.
It seemed like everyone was waiting for an announcement Monday that never came. Speculation was running rampant about the future of…
Chuck Pagano insists he's still right the coach for the Indianapolis Colts. All he can do is wait to see if team owner…
When Adam Vinatieri lined up midway through the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 48-yard…
Robert Mathis had a 14-year career with the Indianapolis Colts. He retired after Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Andrew Luck threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jack Doyle with 9 seconds left Sunday to give the Indianapolis Colts a 24-20 victory over…
During halftime of the Colts last game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Bill Polian was inducted into the…