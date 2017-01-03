Horseplay: Will Pagano and Grigson stay or go?

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
11:48 PM, Jan 2, 2017

Live talk show about the Colts. What will happen to Pagano and Grigson?

WRTV
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- It seemed like everyone was waiting for an announcement Monday that never came.

Speculation was running rampant about the future of Chuck Pagano and Ryan Grigson with the Indianapolis Colts.

At an afternoon press conference, Pagano insisted he's still the right coach for the Colts.

So, what does our Horseplay team think?  Watch what they have to say in the video player above.

 

Indianapolis Colts