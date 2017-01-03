If Irsay was firing Pagano, he would've done it by now

INDIANAPOLIS -- For the second year in a row, Colts fans have been anxiously watching to find out if the team will make changes in key places after failing to reach the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

Sorry to disappoint for those of you hoping for a change at the helm, but if Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was going to fire head coach Chuck Pagano, he would have done it by now.

There are currently six head coaching vacancies in the NFL: The 49ers, Chargers, Bills, Jaguars, Rams and Broncos. Every one of those teams has been looking for their next head coach since the last game of the season, and many even before that.

Those teams have scheduled interviews with Kyle Shanahan, Josh McDaniels, Sean McVay and Dave Toub, all qualified, sought after candidates, while the Colts held an awkward press conference that trotted out the man whose job is potentially on the line to deliver the news himself that he's sticking around.

Pagano met with reporters Monday before talking to Irsay, saying he expects to be back because he hasn't heard otherwise.

Neither have Colts fans.

Irsay is losing ground every single hour that other candidates are contacted and interviewed by other teams, and he knows that, so if he was going to let Pagano go, he would have pulled the trigger just like the rest of the league did as soon as the season concluded to get the search started sooner.

Of course, Irsay's made unexpected 11th-hour decisions before, but the more time that passes in silence, the more likely Pagano stays in Indy.

Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson, however, is another story. Grigson is also in the hot seat with a few consecutive years of personnel decisions that led to this point of mediocrity.

So far, the word is mum on him, but with just a few other GM spots open around the league, and likely some internal candidates to vet, it's possible that news is still forthcoming.

For now, sit tight and enjoy the playoffs while the blue and white mull it all over.

