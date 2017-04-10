Indianapolis Colts announce 2017 preseason schedule

Heavy T-Storm
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts announced their 2017 preseason schedule on Monday:
Dates and times for the preseason games will be announced at a later date.
The NFL's regular season schedule is expected to be released next week.
In addition to the usual AFC South matchups, the Colts will host Arizona, Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh and San Francisco.
Indianapolis will travel to Baltimore, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Los Angeles (Rams) and Seattle.
Our 2017 Preseason Schedule: https://t.co/jRNZkBSW6a pic.twitter.com/dFH9Dhkfj1— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 10, 2017
