Indianapolis Colts announce 2017 preseason schedule

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts announced their 2017 preseason schedule on Monday:

Week 1 (August 10-14): Detroit

Week 2 (August 17-21): at Dallas

Week 3 (August 24-27): at Pittsburgh

Week 4 (August 31-September 1): Cincinnati

Dates and times for the preseason games will be announced at a later date.

The NFL's regular season schedule is expected to be released next week.

In addition to the usual AFC South matchups, the Colts will host Arizona, Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh and San Francisco.

Indianapolis will travel to Baltimore, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Los Angeles (Rams) and Seattle.