Indianapolis Colts carol, hand out gifts at Riley Hospital for Children

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts spent some time off the field spreading good cheer at Riley Hospital for Children.
Several players, cheerleaders and Blue sang carols and delivered gifts to the patients and their families on Monday.
The group went to each room visiting patients, singing and delivering gifts.
This visit has become an annual tradition for the Colts, started by owner and CEO Jim Irsay, and one that brings some added joy to patients and their families around the holiday season.
It is part of a long-standing partnership the Colts have had with Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health for more than a decade.
