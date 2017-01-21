Indianapolis Colts fire General Manager Ryan Grigson

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay fired the team's General Manager Ryan Grigson Saturday.

Grigson had been with the team since 2012 and served as general manager for the past five seasons.

He was a first-time general manager when he joined the Colts organization, replacing Bill Polian.

Following one year after being named general manager, Grigson was named the NFL's Executive of the Year.

Irsay said letting Grigson go was a tough decision.

“Ryan is an outstanding man,” said Irsay. “This decision was reached with a heavy heart because Ryan is a good man, a father of six, all under the age of 13. His wife has her hands full to say the least. As part of this organization, he worked tirelessly to make us better. He has a record to be proud of.”

Many sports fans wanted to know if Peyton Manning would be announced as the team's new general manager.

Irsay said he will soon conduct "extensive" interviews for the position, but Manning isn't on that list.

“Peyton…I wouldn’t say he’s in the picture," said Irsay. "Peyton and I have talked through the last year…There was never any serious negations for him to be general manager. I welcome the opportunity that one day that he would play some role in our organization.”

Several Colts fans reacted to the news Saturday afternoon, but what many didn't expect was a key player to make comments.

Colts punter Pat McAfee tweeted a few statements many believe were in response to Grigson's firing.

Thank God — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

"Unwarranted Arrogance" just ran into a brick wall called karma. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

Irsay said this was the perfect time to begin the search for a new general manager and he is excited about the direction the team is headed.