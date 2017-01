INDIANAPOLIS -- Jim Irsay in October 2016, about Andrew Luck's ailing shoulder: "There's nothing surgically, trust me."

Irsay on Jan. 19, 2017: "Andrew recovering from successful outpatient surgery"

Irsay in Oct. 2016: "I can tell you Andrew's shoulder is not a serious issue."

Irsay again on Jan. 19, 2017: Surgery was to "fix right shoulder injury that had lingered since 2015."

Is this the same Jim Irsay? It looks like the same guy and sounds like the same guy.

Irsay's tweet Thursday announcing Luck's recent shoulder surgery is a direct contradiction to what he said just three months before.

Luck was listed on the team's injury report 13 times out of 16 games for his right shoulder last season. Ten of those were after Irsay assured Colts fans that Luck needed no such treatment.

Irsay said Luck will be ready for the season. NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport said it will take Luck six months until he completely returns from the surgery.

My understanding of #Colts QB Andrew Luck’s timeline post-surgery: 3 months to start throwing. 6 months for a full return. That’s mid-July. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2017

That mid-July timetable would put Luck fully back just in time for the team's training camp.

This is not the first time in recent memory we've been confused about injuries with the Colts.

In 2015, the Colts were investigated by the NFL over their injury reports. The investigation centered around Luck and his rib fractures.

At the time, Colts general manager Ryan Grigson said "Our injury reports are accurate."

The following February, the NFL concluded the Colts didn't violate any rules when it comes to reporting Luck's injuries.

So which Irsay should we trust? October "no-injury" Irsay? January "surgery-announcement" Irsay? December "nobody's fired" Irsay?

