Jim Irsay allegedly pursued Jon Gruden as Colts head coach

INDIANAPOLIS -- While there was speculation on whether or not Chuck Pagano, Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, would return for the 2017- 2018 season, Jim Irsay was indeed searching elsewhere, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Irsay, the team’s owner, reportedly attempted to recruit Jon Gruden, sports broadcaster and former NFL coach, for the position, ESPN sources said.

Despite his efforts, Gruden denied he ever had a discussion with Irsay stating, “I know nothing. I’ve told people, I’m not coaching. I’m a broadcaster, I’m not a coach.”

Gruden served as the head coach for the Oakland Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he led them to a victory in Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003.

Jim Irsay’s run at Jon Gruden is another sign of state of his thinking. Irsay determined to do anything in his power to return Colts to SB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2017