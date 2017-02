FISHERS, Ind. -- People in Indianapolis looking to thank (now former) Colts punter Pat McAfee for his contributions to the city and the community can do so through a local business' T-shirt.

Vardagen, located at 8684 E. 116th St. in Fishers, made a T-shirt of McAfee kicking with the words "Thanks for kicking our balls."

McAfee has his No. 1 jersey on, and he's about to kick a pair of footballs in the art.

Obvious euphemism aside, some of the money from the shirts is going to a good cause. The company says it's donating 15 percent of its sales to McAfee's GoFundMe for homeless veterans.

McAfee announced his retirement from the NFL Thursday. He's joining Barstool Sports and staying in Indianapolis.

The shirts are available in the store on Saturday, with the online orders shipping on Tuesday.