Most memorable Pat McAfee moments

INDIANAPOLIS -- With the news that Pat McAfee is retiring from football to pursue a career in comedy, let's take a look back through some of his most hilarious moments, both on the football field and off.

In a game against the Denver Broncos in 2013, McAfee showed that he can tackle with the best of them. After kicking off to Denver's Trindon Holliday, he laid a huge hit on the returner, blasting him out of bounds.

Of course, the NFL found that suspicious, and McAfee found himself the subject of a "random" steroid test the next day.

Guys... Make one random tackle... And end up on a "Random" steroid test.. Must be my bod #UpperBodyOfAnAdolescent pic.twitter.com/s9B7LrS89Y — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 21, 2013

It wouldn't be the first time McAfee would be "randomly" drug tested.

On April 20 (4-20), he tweeted a couple jokes about smoking marijuana.

I can't celebrate this particular day..But I know a large % of my followers are..So happy laughter day 2 those of u snacking at a hefty rate — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 20, 2016

I imagine Colorado being a bit foggy today. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 20, 2016

The next day, he found himself the subject of another test.

When you tweet 🔥 on 4/20.. Can't make this up pic.twitter.com/6hoasLoGML — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 21, 2016

He was also called to take a test after a 67-yard punt last year.

He's also had some stellar celebrations after big plays. In November, he busted out the "Billionaire strut," after a fake punt. The strut was originated by WWE's Vince McMahon, and brought back into the limelight by UFC's Conor McGregor.

He also did the Razor Ramon shimmy after a punt this season, made famous by WWE legend Scott Hall.

McAfee is also known for his antics and sick burns on Twitter.

He pleaded with Pittsburgh Steelers punt returner Antonio Brown to not kick him in the face (like Brown did against the Browns punter) before they played against each other on Thanksgiving.

Hey @AntonioBrown.. it's gonna be Thanksgiving.. my mom's gonna be there.. once again, none of this.. please.. thanks in advance pic.twitter.com/cIKMFuI94a — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 22, 2016

He also responded to Oakland Raiders wide receiver (and former quarterback) Terrelle Pryor, after Pryor compared him to Raiders punter Marquette King, who is also known for on-field dancing.

Child please.. I've been doing this since you were still a quarterback https://t.co/naxpnMTIr9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 28, 2016

McAfee clearly has the chops to be a professional funny person, but we are really going to miss him entertaining us as the punter for the Indianapolis Colts.

