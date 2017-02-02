Most memorable Pat McAfee moments

INDIANAPOLIS -- With the news that Pat McAfee is retiring from football to pursue a career in comedy, let's take a look back through some of his most hilarious moments, both on the football field and off.
In a game against the Denver Broncos in 2013, McAfee showed that he can tackle with the best of them. After kicking off to Denver's Trindon Holliday, he laid a huge hit on the returner, blasting him out of bounds.
Of course, the NFL found that suspicious, and McAfee found himself the subject of a "random" steroid test the next day.
He's also had some stellar celebrations after big plays. In November, he busted out the "Billionaire strut," after a fake punt. The strut was originated by WWE's Vince McMahon, and brought back into the limelight by UFC's Conor McGregor.