INDIANAPOLIS -- According to a report, Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano will return to the team for the 2017 season.

The report comes from Sporting News' Alex Marvez.

Source tells @sn_nfl that @Colts HC Chuck Pagano has received assurance from team owner Jim Irsay that he WILL return as HC for 2017 season — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 6, 2017

Marvez said Pagano received assurance from owner Jim Irsay.

The team hasn't announced anything about Pagano or general manager Ryan Grigson, in regard to their future with the team after the disappointing 2016 season, where the Colts finished 8-8 for the second straight year.

READ | If Irsay was firing Pagano, he would've done it by now