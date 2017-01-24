Report: Peyton Manning to speak at GOP retreat

PHILADELPHIA -- Peyton Manning, fresh off the rumors that he could be the Indianapolis Colts' next general manager, will speak at a Republican event this week, Politico reported Tuesday.

The political news website reported Manning will speak at the joint Senate-House GOP retreat in Philadelphia.

The former Colts quarterback is part of a speaking lineup that includes President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

According to Philadelphia Magazine, Manning will speak about a strategy for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and tax reform.

The retreat ends Friday morning.

