Report: Peyton Manning to speak at GOP retreat

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Peyton Manning, former Indianapolis Colts quarterback, reacts during a ceremony honoring the 10 year anniversary of the Super Bowl winning team during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA -- Peyton Manning, fresh off the rumors that he could be the Indianapolis Colts' next general manager, will speak at a Republican event this week, Politico reported Tuesday.
The political news website reported Manning will speak at the joint Senate-House GOP retreat in Philadelphia.
The former Colts quarterback is part of a speaking lineup that includes President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
According to Philadelphia Magazine, Manning will speak about a strategy for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and tax reform.
The retreat ends Friday morning.
