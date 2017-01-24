Sources: Colts will not return to Anderson University for training camp

ANDERSON, Ind. -- The Colts will not be returning to Anderson University for training camp this summer, sources tell RTV6.

Before moving back to Anderson University in the summer of 2010 the Colts trained at Rose Hulman in Terre Haute.

The Colts have trained at AU every summer since then.

Anderson is a small city that has suffered significantly in recent years because of the closure of multiple auto factories. The training camp is an economic boost to the city, bringing out-of-towners in to see the Colts train.

Although a new location has not been announced, it has been rumored that DePauw University in Greencastle might become the next site of the Colts training camp. A spokesperson for the university told RTV6 they had 'nothing new' to share about those rumors Monday night.