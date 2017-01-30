WATCH: Colts' Blue has dance-off with Giants player

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The NFL Pro Bowl, while rarely competitive, is at least entertaining.

The mascot for the Indianapolis Colts, Blue, was at the game Sunday night in Orlando, Florida, and had a dance-off with New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the middle of the game.

Beckham had six catches for 93 yards in the game.

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton had five catches for 58 yards.