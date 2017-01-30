WATCH: Colts' Blue has dance-off with Giants player

Mostly clear
ORLANDO, Fla. -- The NFL Pro Bowl, while rarely competitive, is at least entertaining.
The mascot for the Indianapolis Colts, Blue, was at the game Sunday night in Orlando, Florida, and had a dance-off with New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the middle of the game.
RELATED | Who is the man behind the Blue fur?
Do your dance, @OBJ_3!#ProBowl pic.twitter.com/1jOi8QV52q— NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2017
Beckham had six catches for 93 yards in the game.
Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton had five catches for 58 yards.
