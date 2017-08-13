Crispus Attucks gets their long-awaited rings for first state championship since 1959

Katie Cox
6:20 PM, Aug 13, 2017

It was a day 58 years in the making, Crispus Attucks defeated Twin Lakes in May to bring home their first championship title since 1959.

After 58 years - Crispus Attucks finally takes home another state championship title.

Cox, Katie
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cox, Katie
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cox, Katie

INDIANAPOLIS -- It was a day 58 years in the making, Crispus Attucks defeated Twin Lakes in May to bring home their first championship title since 1959.

And on Sunday, they got their long-awaited rings in a ceremony at the Jewel Center. You can see the rings in the video player above.

Attucks won the championship 73-71 with a tip-in with just .9 seconds left. 

 

 

 

The big "O" Oscar Robertson was there in May to cheer on his Alma Mater - and he couldn't have been more thrilled. 

"They'll just improve on their legacy cause it's not new," said Robinson "They're the flying Tigers and they're used to winning."

It’s a bit of a Cinderella story for the Indiana high school boys’ basketball team, but it’s not their first.

Crispus Attucks was the first all-black high school team in the nation to win a state championship in 1955. The school went on to win championships again in 1956 and 1959. 

And 58 years later - they now have their fourth.

RELATED | Crispus Attucks boys' basketball team to compete in first state title since 1959

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top