Crispus Attucks gets their long-awaited rings for first state championship since 1959

It was a day 58 years in the making, Crispus Attucks defeated Twin Lakes in May to bring home their first championship title since 1959.
INDIANAPOLIS -- It was a day 58 years in the making, Crispus Attucks defeated Twin Lakes in May to bring home their first championship title since 1959.
And on Sunday, they got their long-awaited rings in a ceremony at the Jewel Center. You can see the rings in the video player above.
Attucks won the championship 73-71 with a tip-in with just .9 seconds left.
The big "O" Oscar Robertson was there in May to cheer on his Alma Mater - and he couldn't have been more thrilled.
Game over! TIGERS WIN!!! 73-71. @Attucks_Sports #TigerPride pic.twitter.com/Dc3dDSeSCy— IPS (@IPSSchools) March 25, 2017
It’s a bit of a Cinderella story for the Indiana high school boys’ basketball team, but it’s not their first.
Crispus Attucks was the first all-black high school team in the nation to win a state championship in 1955. The school went on to win championships again in 1956 and 1959.
And 58 years later - they now have their fourth.
