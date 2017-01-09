Keith Urban headlining IMS Legends Day concert

INDIANAPOLIS -- Country singer Keith Urban is headlining the annual Legends Day concert on May 27, the day before the Indianapolis 500.

“Firestone Legends Day has become an awesome way to celebrate the night before the Indianapolis 500 each year and having Keith Urban headline this year’s concert is going to be fantastic,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a statement. “Keith’s many chart-topping Billboard hits, along with his appreciation for racing, will give thousands of spectators a can’t miss show to help celebrate the 101st Indy 500 Race Weekend.”

Urban has recorded eight studio albums and won four Grammy awards.

Dustin Lynch and Indiana native Clayton Anderson will also perform in May.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Jan. 16 at 10 a.m., but a presale for 2017 IMS ticketholders will take place earlier.

General admission tickets will start at $40. Access to the pit near the front of the stage will be $75.

Blake Shelton performed at the 2016 Legends Day concert.

PREVIOUS | Blake Shelton headlining Legends Day Concert at IMS