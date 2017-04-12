McLaren to return to Indy 500 after 38 years

INDIANAPOLIS -- After a 38-year absence, McLaren is returning to the Indianapolis 500.

The automaker will enter one car in the 101st Indianapolis 500, using Honda engines. It will be run by the Andretti Autosport team.

It will be driven by Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso. Alonso is a two-time Formula 1 world champion.

“I’ve never raced an IndyCar car before, and neither have I ever driven on a super-speedway, but I’m confident that I’ll get to grips with it fast," Alonso said on McLaren.com. "I’ve watched a lot of IndyCar action on TV and online, and it’s clear that great precision is required to race in close proximity with other cars on the far side of 220mph."