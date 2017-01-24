Zedd, Ric Flair headline Indy 500 Snake Pit

Matt McKinney
6:35 AM, Jan 24, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- Electronic dance music artists Zedd and Marshmello will headline the 2017 Indianapolis 500 Snake Pit lineup, the speedway announced Tuesday morning.

Former professional wrestler Ric Flair will also emcee the event.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced the lineup in a YouTube video. Be warned, you may not want the young kids to see it. 

Also performing in the Snake Pit are:

  • RL Grime
  • Action Bronson
  • Adventure Club
  • The Trap House

Zedd has worked with artists such as Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. Marshmello is an anonymous DJ, with his biography stating: "I just want to make good music...that doesn't require you knowing who I am." 

Tickets are available for $35 and $110 at ims.com.

