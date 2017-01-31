Indy Eleven seeks to become member of Major League Soccer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis' professional soccer team, Indy Eleven, wants to become a member of soccer's top league.

The team's spokesperson, John Koluder, tells RTV6 that the team will submit their bid on Tuesday in NYC to join Major League Soccer.

The league will be picking four cities to become members in 2017.

12 cities are expected to submit bids.

Indy Eleven currently plays in the North American Soccer League, one level below major league.

Major League Soccer currently has 22 teams, 19 of them in the U.S.A. and three in Canada. Those include teams in some of the largest U.S. cities, including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The league is expected to announce their picks sometime later this year.