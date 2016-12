INDIANAPOLIS -- A former star Indiana high school basketball player had a homecoming Wednesday night.

Josh Speidel, who is recovering from a traumatic brain injury, played basketball at Columbus North High School.

He was on the sidelines at Hinkle Fieldhouse as Butler played his teammates from Vermont.

It's been almost two years since he was involved in a car crash that almost took his life.

He calls the team his second family -- 900 miles from home.

"It gives me something to work for," Speidel said. "It's very important, because I get up every morning and it gives me something to shoot for."

