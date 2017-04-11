INDIANAPOLIS -- After Wednesday's NBA games, the Indiana Pacers will be the No. 6-seed, out of the playoffs, or somewhere in between the two.

It all depends on the Pacers' game against the Atlanta Hawks, and a few more games.

Thanks to Pacers' writer Scott Agness, we know what the team needs to get the best seeding in the Eastern Conference.

Check out updated NBA playoff matchups on ESPN.com.

