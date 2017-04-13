How to watch Indiana Pacers playoff games

Fair
HI: 75°
LO: 53°
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers are in the playoffs!
With a win over the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night, the team clinched the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.
PREVIOUS | I-69 closed in Delaware County because of overturned tanker truck
The Pacers will play the No. 2 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in their first matchup. Tickets will be available at Pacers.com/Playoffs.
Game 1 will be Saturday at 3 p.m. on ABC.
Game 2 will be Monday at 7 p.m. on TNT.
Game 3 will be Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. on TNT.
Game 4 will be Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. on ABC.
Game 5, if necessary, will be Tuesday, April 25.
Game 6, if necessary, will be Thursday, April 27.
Game 7, if necessary, will be Saturday, April 29.