How to watch Indiana Pacers playoff games

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers are in the playoffs!

With a win over the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night, the team clinched the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

PREVIOUS | I-69 closed in Delaware County because of overturned tanker truck

The Pacers will play the No. 2 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in their first matchup. Tickets will be available at Pacers.com/Playoffs.

Game 1 will be Saturday at 3 p.m. on ABC.

Game 2 will be Monday at 7 p.m. on TNT.

Game 3 will be Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. on TNT.

Game 4 will be Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. on ABC.

Game 5, if necessary, will be Tuesday, April 25.

Game 6, if necessary, will be Thursday, April 27.

Game 7, if necessary, will be Saturday, April 29.