Indiana Pacers mock Mariah Carey with lip sync

Matt McKinney
7:35 AM, Jan 2, 2017
36 mins ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- After Mariah Carey's awkward New Year's Eve performance, even the Indiana Pacers made fun of her.

During one of the breaks during Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic, the Pacers showed off their "Lip Sync Cam" with Carey's "Emotions."

Pacers emcee Vanessa Richardson said on twitter that it was "totally last minute and ended up being one of the funniest things we've ever done."

After the New Year's Eve performance, Carey said she couldn't hear the music, and couldn't sing along.

With the help of the Mariah Carey fans in the audience, the Pacers beat the Magic, 117-104.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top