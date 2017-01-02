Indiana Pacers mock Mariah Carey with lip sync

INDIANAPOLIS -- After Mariah Carey's awkward New Year's Eve performance, even the Indiana Pacers made fun of her.

During one of the breaks during Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic, the Pacers showed off their "Lip Sync Cam" with Carey's "Emotions."

The @Pacers and @SportsVanessa just did the Mariah Carey Lip Sync cam and our whole section is 😂😂😂 #PacersGameNight #MariahCarey pic.twitter.com/0pBg4DPYQZ — Jimmy Larrabee (@JBuzz715) January 2, 2017

Pacers emcee Vanessa Richardson said on twitter that it was "totally last minute and ended up being one of the funniest things we've ever done."

This was totally last minute and ended up being one of the funniest things we've done. #PacersGameNight #MariahCam https://t.co/t74XUPgpCZ — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) January 2, 2017

After the New Year's Eve performance, Carey said she couldn't hear the music, and couldn't sing along.

With the help of the Mariah Carey fans in the audience, the Pacers beat the Magic, 117-104.