Indiana Pacers release 2017-2018 schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers released their 2017-2018 schedule Monday night.

The team will open the season facing off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 18.

Following the season opener, the Pacers will play Portland October 20.

Three games will show on national TV when the team plays Orlando, Oklahoma and Milwaukee.

The full schedule can be found here.