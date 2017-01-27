Pacers forward Paul George, Brownsburg native Gordon Hayward named 2017 NBA All-Stars

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Pacers forward Paul George and Brownsburg native Gordon Hayward have been named NBA All-Stars.
The National Basketball Association announced their picks Thursday night.
This will be George's fourth All-Star game, placing him third in team history behind Jermaine O'Neal who appeared in six games, and Reggie Miller who appeared in five.
“Anytime you get named to the All-Star team, it’s a big honor personally but something I share with the entire organization, especially my coaches and teammates,” said George. “This never gets old and I’m appreciative of the coaches for selecting me," said George.