Pacers forward Paul George, Brownsburg native Gordon Hayward named 2017 NBA All-Stars

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Pacers forward Paul George and Brownsburg native Gordon Hayward have been named NBA All-Stars.

The National Basketball Association announced their picks Thursday night.

This will be George's fourth All-Star game, placing him third in team history behind Jermaine O'Neal who appeared in six games, and Reggie Miller who appeared in five.

“Anytime you get named to the All-Star team, it’s a big honor personally but something I share with the entire organization, especially my coaches and teammates,” said George. “This never gets old and I’m appreciative of the coaches for selecting me," said George.

"It means everything."



PG talks about his 4th #NBAAllStar recognition: pic.twitter.com/sQ0jMjyh1e — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 27, 2017

George is the Pacers' leading scorer at 22.2 points per game. He averages six rebounds, 1.73 steals and shoots 92.6 percent from the free throw line.

Hayward currently plays for Utah Jazz. This is his first All-Star recognition.

Hayward is a native graduate of Brownsburg High School and led the Butler to become the national runner-up team in 2010.

The NBA All-Star game will be February 19, in New Orleans.