Pacers shake-down Thunder with second-half comeback

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Pacers are riding their longest winnings streak in two years.

Indiana held off a tough Oklahoma City team Monday night at Bakers Life Fieldhouse for their seventh straight victory.

Paul George had 21 points and eight rebounds, Jeff Teague scored 17 points and the Indiana Pacers rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 93-90.

Russell Westbrook led Oklahoma City with 27 points, a season-high 18 rebounds and nine assists, falling just short of his 26th triple-double this season.

The Thunder struggled mightily in the second half, giving away a 52-41 halftime lead by midway through the third quarter. The Pacers then went on a 12-4 run to take a 79-72 advantage early in the fourth and never trailed again.