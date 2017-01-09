Peyton Manning named to College Football Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Tennessee Volunteers and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning was named to the College Football Hall of Fame for the 2017 class.

Manning played for Tennessee from 1994-97, before being drafted No. 1 overall in 1998.

He played in 45 games for the Volunteers, throwing for more than 11,000 yards and 89 touchdowns.

He won many awards for his 1997 season, including the Davey O'Brien Award, the Maxwell Award and the SEC Player of the Year.

Manning's former Colts teammate, Marshall Faulk, was also named to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The other former college football players named to the hall of fame are: