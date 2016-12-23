Top central Indiana sports stories of 2016

Indiana didn't see any major championships like nearby cities in 2016, but we did get a great Indy 500, coaching drama and a sweet airplane race.

These are the top sports stories of 2016.

Alexander Rossi wins the 100th Indianapolis 500

Rookie Alexander Rossi won the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on an empty gas tank, making the race one for the history books.

For the first time in more than 60 years, the local Indianapolis blackout was lifted, meaning people in central Indiana could watch the race on TV live. An estimated 350,000 people showed up to Indianapolis Motor Speedway to watch the race, leaving behind trash to clean up, but making memories to stay with them forever.

Indiana Fever's Tamika Catchings retires

Tamika Catchings, one of the WNBA’s most prolific players, played her last game with the Indiana Fever in 2016. She played her entire 15-year career with the Fever.

Many WNBA stars and NBA stars sent tributes to Catchings’ career.

Chuck Pagano, Ryan Grigson return to the Indianapolis Colts

After reports from Indianapolis to ESPN saying the relationship between Chuck Pagano and the Indianapolis Colts was over, the coach re-signed with the team for a new contract.

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the contract in a late press conference, with Pagano saying he and Grigson “agree to disagree.” After a disappointing 2016 season, Colts fans are wondering if Irsay may have made the wrong decision.

Frank Vogel out as Pacers' head coach

After more than five years leading the Indiana Pacers, team president Larry Bird decided to not retain Frank Vogel for the 2016-17 season.

"I've decided it's time for a new voice around here," Bird said. "Sometimes my job really sucks. ... This is one of the toughest things I've done."

Bird said Vogel tried to talk him out of it.

"He kept bringing it up, saying 'Can we delay the news conference and start all over again?'" Bird said.

He ended up promoting assistant Nate McMillan for the job. Vogel is currently the head coach of the Orlando Magic.

Colts' Antonio Cromartie, Indiana Fever kneel for national anthem

One of the biggest national sports stories was athletes kneeling during the national anthem to protest police shootings and racial inequality across the country. Those protests hit home when Colts cornerback Antonio Cromartie and the entire Indiana Fever team kneeled during the anthem.

“The bigger disrespect to this country and those who fight for it is staying silent on these issues that plague African-Americans and people of color,” Fever player Marissa Coleman wrote.

Airplanes fly over Indianapolis Motor Speedway

For the first time ever, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted the Red Bull Air Race in 2016.

Fourteen pilots navigated air pylons around the speedway, trying to get the fastest time without being penalized.

The event was successful enough for IMS, as it is returning in 2017.

Indianapolis Indians take a swim at Victory Field

In August, some parts of Indianapolis flooded due to heavy rain. One of those parts was Victory Field.

As luck would have it, the Indianapolis Indians were supposed to play against the Louisville Bats that night. Obviously, the game was delayed.

The players made the most of the rain delay, pulling out inflatable rafts and floating around in the dugout.

Former Butler standout Andrew Smith dies

After a standout career playing basketball at Butler, Andrew Smith died following his second battle with cancer. Smith beat the disease once in 2014, after his heart gave out and he was technically dead for 22 minutes.

His cancer returned in 2015. Smith's wife Samantha has tried to spread the word about bone marrow transplants, since Andrew needed one during his fight.

Racing community mourns death of Bryan Clauson

One of central Indiana's own, Bryan Clauson, had his race car driving career cut short by a dirt track crash in August in Kansas. Clauson's death produced an outpouring of support in the community with many drivers and IndyCar personalities showing their support on social media.

"He was one of the good ones," Danica Patrick said on twitter. "He was kind, funny, and a damn good driver."

Clauson's story does have some good news: He was an organ donor.

His organs went to five patients in need.

"All of us have felt Bryan’s generosity throughout his life," his family said. "The gift of life is the most amazing gesture and Bryan will live on not only through us and all the people he touched along the way, but from the lucky individuals that will benefit from Bryan making a decision to be a donor."

Pacers trade Indiana native George Hill

The biggest move the Indiana Pacers made in the offseason was trading away point guard George Hill for Jeff Teague. Hill, who played at IUPUI, went to the Utah Jazz as part of the deal.

Hill, the “Hometown Hero,” said he was surprised he was traded. He found out when he listened to a voicemail from Larry Bird, telling him he’d been traded.

