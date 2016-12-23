Top central Indiana sports stories of 2016

For the first time in more than 60 years, the local Indianapolis blackout was lifted, meaning people in central Indiana could watch the race on TV live. An estimated 350,000 people showed up to Indianapolis Motor Speedway to watch the race, leaving behind trash to clean up, but making memories to stay with them forever.
Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the contract in a late press conference, with Pagano saying he and Grigson “agree to disagree.” After a disappointing 2016 season, Colts fans are wondering if Irsay may have made the wrong decision.
Colts' Antonio Cromartie, Indiana Fever kneel for national anthem
One of the biggest national sports stories was athletes kneeling during the national anthem to protest police shootings and racial inequality across the country. Those protests hit home when Colts cornerback Antonio Cromartie and the entire Indiana Fever team kneeled during the anthem.
For the first time ever, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted the Red Bull Air Race in 2016.
Fourteen pilots navigated air pylons around the speedway, trying to get the fastest time without being penalized.
In August, some parts of Indianapolis flooded due to heavy rain. One of those parts was Victory Field.
As luck would have it, the Indianapolis Indians were supposed to play against the Louisville Bats that night. Obviously, the game was delayed.
The players made the most of the rain delay, pulling out inflatable rafts and floating around in the dugout.
After a standout career playing basketball at Butler, Andrew Smith died following his second battle with cancer. Smith beat the disease once in 2014, after his heart gave out and he was technically dead for 22 minutes.
One of central Indiana's own, Bryan Clauson, had his race car driving career cut short by a dirt track crash in August in Kansas. Clauson's death produced an outpouring of support in the community with many drivers and IndyCar personalities showing their support on social media.
"He was one of the good ones," Danica Patrick said on twitter. "He was kind, funny, and a damn good driver."
Clauson's story does have some good news: He was an organ donor.
His organs went to five patients in need.
"All of us have felt Bryan’s generosity throughout his life," his family said. "The gift of life is the most amazing gesture and Bryan will live on not only through us and all the people he touched along the way, but from the lucky individuals that will benefit from Bryan making a decision to be a donor."