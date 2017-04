CHICAGO, Ill. -- A pair of Indiana Cubs fans had a once-in-a-lifetime experience Wednesday evening when they helped hand out the World Series rings to the championship team at Wrigley Field.

Erv Schreiber, 86, and Tom Wakefield, 48, were two of the twenty fans chosen for the special honor. The winners were picked from a pool of over 1,500 Twitter video submissions as part of the Chicago Cubs’ “Ring Bearer” challenge.

Schreiber, from Indianapolis, got give Anthony Rizzo his championship ring.

Would you look at that. pic.twitter.com/F0TGJqhzST — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) April 13, 2017

Wakefield, from Brownsburg, got to give Addison Russel his championship ring.

The fans were all nominated by family members, coworkers or friends and selected based on their passion, loyalty and creativity.

The Chicago Cubs live streamed the historic event on their Facebook page Wednesday evening.

