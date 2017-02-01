What is in the way for Indy Eleven to be in the MLS?

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis is up against a lot in its quest to make its soccer team, Indy Eleven, part of North America's largest soccer league.

The city has to get past a $150 million expansion fee, the costs associated with building a new stadium (likely in the $100 million range), and 11 other cities before it can be a part of Major League Soccer.

$150 Million Fee

The $150 million fee is a record-high for MLS expansions. Indy Eleven has a group of five investors to help pay for the costs associated with the MLS bid.

Those five people are:

Ersal Ozdemir - Founder & CEO, Keystone Realty Group

Mickey Maurer - Chairman of the Board, National Bank of Indianapolis and IBJ Corp

Jeff Laborsky - President & CEO of Heritage

Mark Elwood - CEO of Elwood Staffing

Andy Mohr - Founder & Owner of Mohr Auto Group

Indy Eleven said the list of local investors is expected to grow.

A New Stadium

The battle for a new stadium for Indy Eleven has been going on for years. Two years ago, the team tried to get a $82-million open-air stadium approved. The plan to pay for it was through taxes on tickets, concessions and apparel.

The Indiana Senate instead approved a bill that would've authorized $20 million in renovations for the stadium the team currently plays, Carroll Stadium at IUPUI. But the two proposals were too far apart for lawmakers to come to a compromise in time.

A downtown location for a new 20,000-seat stadium has been identified by Indy Eleven, according to the team, but they have not released where that would be.

Other Cities

The following cities also submitted bids to be part of MLS:

Charlotte

Nashville

Detroit

Phoenix

St. Louis

Raleigh/Durham

San Antonio

Sacramento

Cincinnati

Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg

San Diego

The cities in close proximity to Indianapolis -- Nashville, Detroit, St. Louis and Cincinnati -- seem to be the biggest challenges for Indianapolis. It is unlikely that MLS will choose more than one midwestern city for the expansion.

The president of the team from Cincinnati said the city is the "most proven city" of those trying to become part of MLS. He said his team, in the United Soccer League (USL), averaged more fans than five MLS teams last year. But the city has not revealed any details for a new stadium.

Nashville is the only city on the list that doesn't currently field a soccer team to move to MLS. The Nashville SC will begin play in 2018 in the USL.

The MLS, according to Fox Sports, has been trying to get a team in St. Louis since the league was founded in the 1990s. However, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a ballot measure would go to voters on April 4 that would put $60 million in city money toward a new stadium.

In Detroit, Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores, the owners of two other professional sports teams, also proposed to bring the MLS to the city. They plan to release information on the site in the future, but they certainly have the money to bring the league to Detroit.