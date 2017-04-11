Green flash seen across Southern California skies

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 43°
It's still unclear if this was a meteor, or something else.
Social media exploded Monday night after a bright green flash crossed the sky over at around 9 p.m.
Eastlake resident Faye Heddings caught it camera and posted the video on Twitter.
East Lake #SanDiego #Meteor @ABC7 @Daledemi19 pic.twitter.com/2bujXekrKR— Faye Heddings (@heddingsfaye) April 11, 2017
East Lake #SanDiego #Meteor @ABC7 @Daledemi19 pic.twitter.com/2bujXekrKR
The bright light was seen across Southern California and as far east as Arizona, according to KABC-TV in Los Angeles.
Several people in San Diego County, from Escondido to Chula Vista, described what they saw on Facebook.
It remains unclear if the flash was a meteor or something else entirely.