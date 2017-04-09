Re-watch episodes of Indianapolis This Week

10:58 AM, Feb 14, 2017
1:42 PM, Apr 9, 2017

Topics from this week's edition of Indianapolis This Week include: U.S. strikes against Syria, plans to build a world trade center in Indy, changes to White River riverfront and others.

Topics from this week's episode of Indianapolis This Week includes: one-on-one interview with Gov. Eric Holcomb, state of Indiana's pre-K program and potential budget cuts to after school programs.

After the AHCA failed, where do the GOP and Trump go from here?

Topics from this week's episode of Indianapolis This Week include: Trump's budget plan, NCAA Tournament in Indy and more.

Topics from this week's episode of Indianapolis This Week include: information on Mike Pence's personal emails use, the legacy of Madam C.J. Walker, and a chat with our political insiders.

Topics from this week's episode of Indianapolis This Week includes: Honda's new investment, phone scams in Indiana and details on the controversial abortion ban bill

Topics from the week's episode of Indianapolis This Week include: The country's new secretary of education, Gov. Holcomb's thoughts on Indiana's road structure and a chat with the House Education Chair

