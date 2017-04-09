Re-watch episodes of Indianapolis This Week

Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:20PM EDT expiring April 10 at 10:37PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:20PM EDT expiring April 13 at 7:15AM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:20PM EDT expiring April 12 at 1:00AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:20PM EDT expiring April 12 at 5:00AM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 10:27PM EDT expiring April 12 at 2:45PM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 10:27PM EDT expiring April 12 at 11:25PM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 10:32PM EDT expiring April 13 at 12:48AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 10:32PM EDT expiring April 14 at 12:17PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 10:32PM EDT expiring April 13 at 12:48AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren