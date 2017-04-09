Re-watch episodes of Indianapolis This Week

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 60°
Topics from this week's edition of Indianapolis This Week include: U.S. strikes against Syria, plans to build a world trade center in Indy, changes to White River riverfront and others.
Topics from this week's episode of Indianapolis This Week includes: one-on-one interview with Gov. Eric Holcomb, state of Indiana's pre-K program and potential budget cuts to after school programs.
After the AHCA failed, where do the GOP and Trump go from here?
Topics from this week's episode of Indianapolis This Week include: Trump's budget plan, NCAA Tournament in Indy and more.
Topics from this week's episode of Indianapolis This Week include: information on Mike Pence's personal emails use, the legacy of Madam C.J. Walker, and a chat with our political insiders.
the oscars, oscars 2017, academy awards 2017, awards season
Topics from this week's episode of Indianapolis This Week includes: Honda's new investment, phone scams in Indiana and details on the controversial abortion ban bill
Topics from the week's episode of Indianapolis This Week include: The country's new secretary of education, Gov. Holcomb's thoughts on Indiana's road structure and a chat with the House Education Chair
If your master bathroom is still full of grouted ceramic tile and a tub-shower combo, you're already behind the times.
Salesforce marked Equal Pay Day by announcing it spent nearly $3 million this year to eliminate the difference in pay among its employees.
With smartphones becoming a replacement for the desktop PC, more and more people are now doing their banking on their phones.
It's a growing trend that you may not even be aware of - Angie's List has found that more and more Americans are moving their shower…
While these new services are more professional looking than Craigslist, hundreds of reports are popping up from scammers using these new…
Blue Buffalo has voluntarily recalled some of its wet dog food due to a potential health risk.