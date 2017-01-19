A look back at Indy's coldest day ever in 1994

INDIANAPOLIS – With the high temperatures and rain, you could have possibly mistaken the last couple of weeks of winter for spring, but 23 years ago, January set a weather record.

The lowest temperature ever recorded in Indianapolis occurred on January 19, 1994 at -27 degrees.

The anniversary of such a record is a stark contrast to an upcoming January weekend featuring 60-degree temps.

On average, January is the coldest and snowiest month of the year. The average high temperature for the month is 35.6 degrees, the average low temperature is 20 degrees. Average snowfall is 8.6 inches.

Here is a list of the temperature records broken on January 19, 1994.

Remember this? It should be "frozen" in your mind!! Our ALL TIME coldest temp in Indy occurred 23 yrs. ago tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/0O31uzw1A0 — Kevin Gregory (@KevinGregoryRTV) January 18, 2017

Record morning Low temperatures

Indianapolis: -27°

Lafayette low: -25°

New Whiteland: -36 degrees

Paoli: -29 degrees

Rockville: -25 degrees

Shelbyville: -25 degrees

Whitestown: -27 degrees

Record low afternoon high temperatures

Angola: -12 degrees

Columbus-: -6 degrees

Lafayette: -14 degrees

Marion: -13 degrees

New Whiteland: -11 degrees

Paoli: -6 degrees