State, local road crews preparing for evening snowfall

INDIANAPOLIS – As snow is predicted for Thursday evening into Friday morning, Indianapolis Department of Public Works said they are preparing the roads for hazardous snow squalls.
Beginning Thursday afternoon, DPW drivers will pre-treat city streets before the evening rush hour. Drivers will then return during the evening and work overnight to clear any bridges, overpasses and other areas before the morning commute Friday.
In addition, officials at the Indiana Department of Transportation said they will also pretreat interstates and plan to work around the clock as needed to keep roads plowed and treated as snow arrives.
Snow squalls being predicted in Central Indiana today
💨🌨 Put down your 📱 Reduce your speed Headlights on Increase following distance