State, local road crews preparing for evening snowfall

INDIANAPOLIS – As snow is predicted for Thursday evening into Friday morning, Indianapolis Department of Public Works said they are preparing the roads for hazardous snow squalls.

Beginning Thursday afternoon, DPW drivers will pre-treat city streets before the evening rush hour. Drivers will then return during the evening and work overnight to clear any bridges, overpasses and other areas before the morning commute Friday.

In addition, officials at the Indiana Department of Transportation said they will also pretreat interstates and plan to work around the clock as needed to keep roads plowed and treated as snow arrives.

Snow squalls being predicted in Central Indiana today



💨🌨

Put down your 📱

Reduce your speed

Headlights on

Increase following distance — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) December 29, 2016

INDOT monitoring forecasts, readying #YellowTrucks, pretreating roads. We will work around clock as needed when #snow hits. #INDOTWinterOps — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) December 29, 2016

Got your snow boots? White stuff returns today! w/ isolated snowstorms combined w/persistent and gusty winds. #INDOTWinterOps https://t.co/RSUD1ZWtSd — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) December 29, 2016

If you find yourself stuck on the side of the road, DPW recommends you have the following items in your emergency road kit:

•Tools: jack, lug wrench, shovel

•Chains or traction tires

•Extra car fluids: oil, washer fluid, antifreeze

•Non-clumping kitty litter, sand or de-icer

•Reflectors and flags

•Road maps

•Extra warm clothes, boots, hat and gloves

•Ice scraper and snow brush

•Cell phone and car adapter

•Rechargeable flashlight

•First aid kit

•Matches or lighter

•Battery jumper cables

•Extra food and water

•Blanket/sleeping bags

•Pocket knife