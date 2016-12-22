Another quiet day of weather is ahead for us today with skies that will be partly sunny. Should be a touch cooler today with more in the way of clouds and a high temperatures in the upper 30s but still not bad for this time of year.

Friday will start off cloudy with showers developing during the afternoon hours. It will be all rain during the day with just the chance of a little wintry mix developing at night. Models are trending warmer though throughout the overnight hours so that is a good thing. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s.

Christmas Eve is kind of sandwiched in between systems. There could be a few showers early in the morning and then most of the daytime hours will be dry with more rain arriving during the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the low 40s. Christmas Day the temperatures will climb into the low 50s with rain showers off and on. There is no chance of a white Christmas in central Indiana. You will may want to ask for an umbrella as a gift.

Monday we will still be in the low to mid 50s but at some point with the time still to be determined the cold front will come through and temperatures will start to fall very quickly. Rain will likely fall as the front come through with even some thunder mixed in.

Sunrise: 8:03 AM Sunset: 5:25 PM

Today: Partly Sunny… 37

Overnight: Clouds Increase… 23

Friday: Mostly Cloudy - Showers Develop… 39

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy- Spotty Showers… 44

Christmas Day: Rain Likely - Mild… 52

Monday: Rain Early - Falling PM Temps.. 56

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy - Colder... 37