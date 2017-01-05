How to drive in snowy weather, in emojis

Matt McKinney
8:12 AM, Dec 13, 2016
1:38 PM, Jan 5, 2017

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine gave out tips on how to navigate the weather

WRTV
INDIANAPOLIS -- With only 140 characters to work with, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine makes every single one count.

The night before light snowfall on Dec. 13, Perrine tweeted some tips to make sure his followers are prepared for the 1-2 inches of snow central Indiana is expected to receive.

Emojis are basically small photos or symbols used online to convey thoughts quicker.

So what is Perrine saying? 

Here's a translation:

There is a possible 1-2 inches of snow for the a.m. rush hour.

Leave early.

Clear snow and ice from all vehicle windows.

Make sure your gas tank is full.

Don't tailgate. (No emojis for that one.)

Don't drive like a knucklehead!

Take a look back through a few of Perrine's recent tweets, you'll find he's an emoji expert.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

