How to drive in snowy weather, in emojis

INDIANAPOLIS -- With only 140 characters to work with, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine makes every single one count.

The night before light snowfall on Dec. 13, Perrine tweeted some tips to make sure his followers are prepared for the 1-2 inches of snow central Indiana is expected to receive.

Possible 1"-2" of 🌨 for a.m. rush⌛️



👉Leave early✔️

👉Clear ❄️from all 🚙windows✔️

👉⛽️✔️

👉Don't tailgate✔️



👉👉 Don't drive like a knucklehead! — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) December 13, 2016

Emojis are basically small photos or symbols used online to convey thoughts quicker.

So what is Perrine saying?

Here's a translation:

There is a possible 1-2 inches of snow for the a.m. rush hour. Leave early. Clear snow and ice from all vehicle windows. Make sure your gas tank is full. Don't tailgate. (No emojis for that one.) Don't drive like a knucklehead!

For more safe driving tips, click the video player above.

Take a look back through a few of Perrine's recent tweets, you'll find he's an emoji expert.

A little bit of 🌨❄️on the 🛣 tonight, please be careful, your 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 wants you 🏡 safe! If you 👀 🚑🚒🚓 please slow⬇️ & give them room to work — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) December 11, 2016

Are you enjoying a few 🍻 while 👀 @Colts on 📺??



At your 🏡->👍



At Friends 🏡 & 😴 there->👍



At a bar & have a DD->👍



Plan on driving->👎👎 👮R👀4U — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) December 6, 2016