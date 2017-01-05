How to drive in snowy weather, in emojis

Clear
Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine gave out tips on how to navigate the weather
INDIANAPOLIS -- With only 140 characters to work with, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine makes every single one count.
The night before light snowfall on Dec. 13, Perrine tweeted some tips to make sure his followers are prepared for the 1-2 inches of snow central Indiana is expected to receive.
Possible 1"-2" of 🌨 for a.m. rush⌛️ 👉Leave early✔️ 👉Clear ❄️from all 🚙windows✔️ 👉⛽️✔️ 👉Don't tailgate✔️ 👉👉 Don't drive like a knucklehead!— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) December 13, 2016
Emojis are basically small photos or symbols used online to convey thoughts quicker.
So what is Perrine saying?
Here's a translation:
Take a look back through a few of Perrine's recent tweets, you'll find he's an emoji expert.
A little bit of 🌨❄️on the 🛣 tonight, please be careful, your 👨👩👧👦 wants you 🏡 safe! If you 👀 🚑🚒🚓 please slow⬇️ & give them room to work— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) December 11, 2016
Are you enjoying a few 🍻 while 👀 @Colts on 📺?? At your 🏡->👍 At Friends 🏡 & 😴 there->👍 At a bar & have a DD->👍 Plan on driving->👎👎 👮R👀4U— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) December 6, 2016
Please don't interrupt a hungry firefighter's thanksgiving meal today by not following directions when deep frying your 🦃 🦃➕💥=🤕 & 🏡🔥 pic.twitter.com/i711okaAPp— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) November 24, 2016
