IndyGo warning bus riders about upcoming storm

INDIANAPOLIS -- With much of central Indiana under a freezing rain advisory Friday night into the weekend, IndyGo is warning its drivers and riders of ways to be safe when riding the buses.

IndyGo will increase its staff and prepare extra vehicles for the storm.

The drivers are also told to slow down and reduce their distance.

If you are riding a bus when the weather is worse, IndyGo advises you to sit while rising, as the floors can become slippery.

Passengers should also: