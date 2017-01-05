Police: Unless you drive a Zamboni, give yourself extra time to get to work Thursday morning

INDIANAPOLIS -- With weather forecasts predicting snowfall early Thursday morning, crews are preparing the roads and police are warning drivers to give yourself extra time.

“Unless you have a street-legal Zamboni you need that extra time to get to work,” said Indianapolis Police Officer Jim Gillespie.

During the first snow-storm of the season Indianapolis' 911 Center took over 1,300 calls and they say they're expecting similar numbers on Thursday.

City and state crews began pre-treating the roads on Wednesday and as soon as it starts snowing crews will be back out on the roads plowing and trying to keep them clear for your commute.

But if you do have issues in the morning, police say the most important thing is to keep yourself safe.

“If you can get your vehicle out of the roadway, we want you to do that,” said Gillespie. “Other folks might not be able to stop before they get to you, and it could cause a chain reaction crash.”

Both city and state road crews will be staffed throughout the night Wednesday and will go to full staffing early Thursday morning to help plow the snow and salt the streets as needed.

RELATED | High impact snow may change your morning commute | | Download RTV6 app to track storms | See Thursday's complete forecast | SnowCast app predicts snowfall amounts where you are