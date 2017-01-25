REMEMBER WHEN: Wednesday marks 39-year anniversary of Blizzard of 1978 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- Wednesday marked the 39-year anniversary of the first flakes ahead of one of the most impactful snowstorms in central Indiana weather history.

The blizzard of 1978 produced significant snowfall and gusty winds for more than 31 hours.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 1978 at 3:45 p.m., a blizzard warning was issued for the entire state. At the time the warning was issued, sustained winds were at 12 mph but later picked up to 50 mph. Heavy snow showers fell during the evening hours and visibility was greatly reduced.

Snowfall rates were at about 1 inch per hour. Visibility remained under 1 mile for 25 hours. Temperatures fell to 0 degrees with wind chills near -50 degrees. A total of 15.5 inches of snow fell in Indianapolis, leaving Hoosiers buried in a total of 20 inches of snow. The 20 inches of snow left behind goes on record as the maximum snow depth ever measured in Indianapolis.

Some parts of the state saw up the 3 feet of snow. Most of the state was crippled for days.