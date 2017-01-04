Road crews prepare for high impact snowfall

INDIANAPOLIS – With weather forecasts predicting snowfall early Thursday morning, crews are preparing roads so drivers can have a smooth commute.

Officials with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works said 80 trucks will pretreat roads and plow snow as accumulation begins between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday.

To help make driving through the snow even better, DPW will have 12 crew addressing potholes throughout the day Wednesday.

To report potholes, visit , RequestIndy or the Mayor’s Action Center.

INDOT is also monitoring roads state-wide, prepared to send out their yellow plow trucks to assist, which they say takes 2-3 hours to return to the start of their route.

