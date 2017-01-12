Road crews prepare for possible freezing rain, falling temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS – It may have felt like spring Thursday morning, but forecasts call for dipping temperatures below freezing, resulting in possible freezing rain tonight.

The Department of Public Works will send 40 trucks onto the roads beginning at 11 p.m. to salt roads throughout the night and early mornings.

Trucks will target areas like bridge decks, overpasses and main roads to prevent rain from turning into ice. DPW officials said crews will also monitor weather conditions around the clock as temperatures change.

Drivers are encouraged to operate their vehicles with caution and allow extra time to and from destinations.

