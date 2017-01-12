Road crews prepare for possible freezing rain, falling temperatures

Victoria T. Davis
12:07 PM, Jan 12, 2017
12 mins ago

 (Photo by Jason Oxenham/Getty Images)

Jason Oxenham
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS – It may have felt like spring Thursday morning, but forecasts call for dipping temperatures below freezing, resulting in possible freezing rain tonight.

The Department of Public Works will send 40 trucks onto the roads beginning at 11 p.m. to salt roads throughout the night and early mornings.

Trucks will target areas like bridge decks, overpasses and main roads to prevent rain from turning into ice. DPW officials said crews will also monitor weather conditions around the clock as temperatures change.

Drivers are encouraged to operate their vehicles with caution and allow extra time to and from destinations. 

RELATEDTIMELINE: Is it spring? Expect rain, storms today | Get your full weather forecast 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Weather News
Latest from StormTeam 6