SnowCast app predicts how much snow will fall at your house

INDIANAPOLIS -- The weather can be unpredictable.

When it comes to snow, the question sometimes isn't just "where is the snow falling?" but also "when?"

RTV6 wanted to make it easier for you to track alerts and snowfall predictions during any given weather system.

Use our SnowCast app to see how much snow is predicted to fall in your area.

Just slide your finger along the timeline and see snow totals and the amount expected to fall in a specific amount of time.

The catch?

Of course, this is a forecast based on certain computer data. No one can predict the future yet, and that's all a forecast is. So take this as an "educated guess."

Numbers also change rapidly as the weather system changes.

Right now, the app is only available on Apple devices. Details here.