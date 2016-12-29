‘Snow squalls,' whiteout conditions expected across Indiana

Isolated snowstorms combined with gusty winds are expected to hit much of Indiana Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation and National Weather Service.

Called “snow squalls,” these weather conditions can reduce visibility in minutes and increase the chances of multi-vehicle crashes.

Drivers should expect these conditions beginning 3 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday along with slick roads and blowing snow.

The RTV6 meteorologists are talking about the possibility of snow squalls this evening. So what are they? pic.twitter.com/MhDeGN9gLp — RTV6 Indianapolis (@rtv6) December 29, 2016

Snow squalls can strike in a matter of minutes:

If you happen to get caught in a snow squall or whiteout conditions, INDOT recommends the following tips to keep safe.