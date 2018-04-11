Alanna Martella

Alanna joined the RTV6 team in July of 2017 as the Good Morning Indiana Traffic Anchor and a Multimedia Journalist.



The Cincinnati native graduated from the Ohio University E.W. Scripps School of Journalism in May of 2014, where she majored in broadcast journalism with specializations in political science and theater. She is ecstatic to be back into the Scripps family.



During her time at OU, Alanna anchored for the student-run, nightly news program NewsWatch, at the school’s news station, WOUB. She also devoted many hours to her sorority, Chi Omega.



Prior to joining the RTV 6 team, Alanna was a multimedia journalist and anchor at KTTC-TV, the NBC affiliate in Rochester, Minnesota, where she reported many live shots during blizzards and covered A LOT of farm stories. As Rochester is the home of Mayo Clinic, she also discovered her passion for covering stories about those battling illness. Whether it be a story of someone overcoming health obstacles, or one about daily struggles in everyday life, it is these types of stories that she especially enjoys to share.



Alanna has interned with Local 12 News at WKRC-TV in Cincinnati a number of times, and spent a semester in New York City, where she interned at CNN with the Anderson Cooper 360 unit. At AC360, Alanna was part of the team that produced a follow-up documentary to Lee Hirsch’s award-winning documentary “Bully”.



Alanna will always adore her Cincinnati Reds and Bengals, but she is open to becoming a fan of Indianapolis sports teams.



In her free time, you can catch her practicing yoga at Invoke (she likes being upside down more than right side up!), exploring the city, or hitting up the latest sports games. She also delights in playing the violin, taking long hikes, reading, and volunteering for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, as she was a wish recipient, herself. Her wish? To shadow the TODAY Show.



She is absolutely thrilled to be a part of our team here at RTV6, and to call Indianapolis her new home.

Here’s a little Q&A:

Q: Why did you decide to pursue television news as a career?

A: I have always asked a ton of questions, even got the “Curious George Award” at my kindergarten graduation, and it’s only escalated since. I’ve also always had a deep sense of empathy toward others. So, melding that curiosity and empathy together to learn the stories of others and share them to the community seemed to be the perfect career path.

Q: What is on your DVR?

A: They aren’t on my DVR, as I don’t have that (haha!), but my favorite shows are The Newsroom, Being Mary Jane, House of Cards, and Friday Night Lights. I’ll throw The Office into the mix, as well.

Q: What is your favorite way to spend a day off?

A: I’m always doing different things so I don’t really have a “favorite way”, but something that is a MUST is taking a morning yoga class at Invoke…the absolute best way to start an off day!

Q: Most memorable story you ever covered?

A: The one that immediately comes to mind probably isn’t a great idea to share on here, so if you must know, shoot an email.

But most heartwarming story is a series of stories I did on a young girl named Isabel who has a rare brain disease. I’ve covered her through her journey, in sickness and in times of triumph. And she is absolutely incredible.

Q: Favorite book? Movie?

A: The Goldfinch is a really good book…it’s a very long one, but it’s also very worth it.

My favorite movie would probably be Ferris Bueller’s Day Off or the entire Jurassic Park Series…I’m an 80’s comedy and dinosaur nerd.

Q: Do you have a favorite cause/charity?

A: Make-A-Wish Foundation. I was actually a wish recipient and love giving back to the organization that made such an impact on my life and the lives of thousands of kids in the country.

Q: Did you have a mentor in your career?

A: Cammy Dierking, the evening anchor at Local 12 in Cincinnati has always been a mentor of mine. Not only is she a mentor, but she’s also a friend to just chat with. I will always admire her and what she gives back to the community, as well as her passion for journalism.

I also really look up to Robin Meade and try to emulate her style at the anchor desk. She knows how to turn it on and off in a second: She’s so fun and friendly, but at the same time, can be very serious when delivering a sad or tragic story.

Q: What advice would you give someone to get into the business?

A: Never give up, always believe in yourself, and make friends while doing it 

If you have a traffic tip or story idea, or just want to introduce yourself, feel free to reach Alanna at Alanna.Martella@WRTV.com or follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.