Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Carmel Police warn 'drive for conditions' after truck ends up in retention pond

Posted: 8:44 AM, Nov 12, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-12 09:27:38-05
items.[0].image.alt
Carmel Police Department
Truck in Retention Pond in Carmel 111219.jpg

CARMEL — Carmel Police are warning Hoosiers to "drive for the conditions" after a truck ended up in a retention pond early Tuesday morning.

Carmel Police posted photos of the truck, submerged in the water of the pond. They say the driver was traveling south in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue SW when they lost control and went into the pond around 6:48 a.m.

The occupants of the truck were able to get out and were not injured. Unfortunately, the truck wasn't so lucky.

An early-season winter storm left over two inches of snow across much of central Indiana on Monday and ushered in freezing temps overnight which left many roads, especially side-roads, messy Tuesday morning.

READ | Indy breaks three records, including century-old temperature record

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HH - Sidebar - 02.jpg

Hiring Hoosiers: Connecting Hoosiers to better jobs, opportunities and training