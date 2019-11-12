CARMEL — Carmel Police are warning Hoosiers to "drive for the conditions" after a truck ended up in a retention pond early Tuesday morning.

Carmel Police posted photos of the truck, submerged in the water of the pond. They say the driver was traveling south in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue SW when they lost control and went into the pond around 6:48 a.m.

The occupants of the truck were able to get out and were not injured. Unfortunately, the truck wasn't so lucky.

An early-season winter storm left over two inches of snow across much of central Indiana on Monday and ushered in freezing temps overnight which left many roads, especially side-roads, messy Tuesday morning.

READ | Indy breaks three records, including century-old temperature record

