Indianapolis named one of the best cities of 2017 by Thrillist

INDIANAPOLIS -- As Thrillest.com noted in its recent article praising Indianapolis, "There's more than corn in Indiana."

The phrase came from a commercial for Indiana Beach in the 1990s, but it's never been more true today.

The Circle City was named as one of the seven best cities in America in 2017 by Thrillist, a lifestyle website that covers food, drink, travel and entertainment.

Indy was named a "food destination" thanks in part to one local food family -- Martha Hoover, the owner of Cafe Patachou, Napolese, Petite Chou, Public Greens and Crispy Bird.

Indianapolis also received high marks for its clusters of Burmese restaurants in Greenwood and Southport, such as Chin Brothers Restaurant, Kimu Restaurant and Mimi Restaurant.

The other cities on the "Best of 2017" list are:

Washington DC

Houston

Denver

Seattle

Atlanta

Las Vegas

Click here to read the full list from Thrillist.

MORE FOOD COVERAGE

